Indian Army Gorkha Jawans Sing, Dance At Pangong Tso In Ladakh; Kiren Rijiju Shares Video

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has shared a video on his official Twitter account, where two Indian army jawans are seen dancing at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. The video has gained a lot of attention since it was shared. The video shows two Indian Army Gorkha Jawans dancing to a catchy folk song against a stunning lake backdrop. In the video, a few others can be seen watching the show from the side.

Kiren Rijiju shares video of two Jawans dancing at Pangong Tso, Ladakh

Here's how social media users react to Kiren Rijiju's video

Lovely! These moments of enjoyment keep them going!ðŸ™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Gauri Kasbekar (@GauriKasbekar) March 26, 2021

Many people were intrigued by the video on the internet. Social media users reacted to the heartwarming moment and cheered the jawans. One of the users wrote, "Nice to see them Happy. Bring a Huge smile on the face of People. Proud of them. Salute." Another wrote, "Such enjoyment is required for rejuvenation of spirit of Jawans." Hailing the soldiers, one of the Twitter users wrote, "Thousands mile away from the family they also need entertainment as well as respect from Nationwide, they are guiding our borders around the clock, this is an inspiration for generations to come. Vande Mataram"

Whatever the situation is OUR BRAVE SOLDIER'S Spirit is always High...ðŸ”¥

â¤ï¸ U Brother's, Sooooooooo Happppppppy & Blessed 2 see U guys like this...ðŸ™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ¤—



ðŸ’ª Jai Hind Ki Sena...â¤ï¸ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ™ @adgpi — Don't try 2 overrideðŸ˜ˆ (@Be___silent) March 25, 2021

Earlier this morning, Rijiju flagged off the Everest Massif Expedition 2021 from New Delhi. While addressing the gathering, the Minister motivated the youth to become adventures and to take on challenges. He wrote on Twitter, "Never be lazy. I call upon the youth of India to do adventure activities. It will provide happiness, build leadership quality, and make you physically fit, mentally tough & spiritually strong!"

Union Minister asserted, "Will promote sport climbing which is an Olympic event in the Tokyo Olympic. Two events will be held, one for men and one for women. The proposed format will consist of three disciplines: Lead Climbing, Speed Climbing and Bouldering. Had an interaction with the climbers."

(Picture Credit: PTI/ KirenRijiju/Twitter)