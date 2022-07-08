Indian Army Guns Down Terrorist At LoC In Kupwara; 1 Soldier Martyred In Attack

In an attempt to thwart terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army on Friday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line-of-Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district and killed one terrorist. However, unfortunately, one braveheart soldier of the Indian army attained martyrdom in the operation.

According to the preliminary information, the Indian army soldiers noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC area in the Tangdhar sector of J&K's Kupwara on Friday. Challenging the intruders, the alert troops of the Indian army launched an operation and thwarted Pakistan's infiltration bid in north Kashmir's Kupwara area by killing a terrorist. However, during the operation, one Indian soldier attained martyrdom while serving his motherland.

In the operation carried out by the Indian army along the LoC area of the Tangdhar sector, the army recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the terrorist, including a rifle, guns, grenades, and several live rounds. Notably, one AK-47, 4 pistols, 3 AK-47 Magazines, 3 Pistol Magazines, 5 hand grenades, Pakistan-made currency and ammunition were recovered

Army also recovered some Pakistani currency from the possession of the terrorist, proving Pakistan's heinous involvement to infiltrate terrorism in India via Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army guns down 2 terrorist facilitators at LoC in Kupwara

Earlier in June, the Indian Army killed two terrorist facilitators Majid and Shamsudin at the LoC in the Keran Sector of Kupwara in North Kashmir. The operation was carried out by the Indian Army at India Gate- Bichu in the Keran sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. In a statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, at approx 00:15 hrs, on June 28, some suspicious movement was observed close to the fence in the general area India Gate – Bichu in Keran sector of Kupwara by the own fence patrol party.