Indian Army Guns Down Two Terrorist Facilitators At LoC In Kupwara Of North Kashmir

The Indian Army has killed two terrorist facilitators Majid and Shamsudin at the LoC in Keran Sector of Kupwara in North Kashmir. The operation was carried out by the Indian Army at India Gate- Bichu in the Keran sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. In a statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, at approx 00:15 hrs, on June 28, some suspicious movement was observed close to the fence in general area India Gate – Bichu in Keran sector of Kupwara by own fence patrol party.

The suspected movement was challenged by Army’s patrol party. On being challenged, fire was drawn on own party from the fence side which was retaliated.

Indian Army kills two terrorist facilitators

On search, "two individuals were found dead on own side of fence in possession of 4 AK rifles, 8 Magazines and 2 packets of narcotics whereas 2 more AK rifles along with magazines and 04 grenades were found on the other side of fence".

The statement further reads, "it is believed that both the individuals identified as Majid Chechi & Samsudin Beigh had come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and to facilitate infiltration of militants in the general area of Rauta Nar at fence".

War-like store has been recovered in the operation which include "AK 47 & 56 rifles – 5, AK rifle Shortgun – 1, Magazines-15, 7.62mm API rds – 128 rounds, 7.62mm Ball rounds – 177 rounds, Grenades- 04 and Narcotics – 2 packets". A case registered and investigation has been taken up, reads the statement further.