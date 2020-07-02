Indian Army Hits Back At Pak Military Posts after Ceasefire Violation; 2 Soldiers Killed

In strong retaliation to ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Qasba, Kerni, and Shahpur Sectors, the Indian Army undertook firing against Pakistan Army posts in the Rakh Chakri areas. This resulted in the death of two Pakistan Army soldiers.

It is also reported that after being rattled by the effective Indian firing that led to the destruction of few bunkers and casualties, Pakistan Foreign ministry is working on lodging protests with Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

READ: Pakistan troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Kupwara district

READ: UNSC unanimously adopts resolution calling for global ceasefire amid pandemic

Earlier on June 30, Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire towards Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, an army official said.

"On 30 Jun 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district) by firing mortars and other weapons," the official said. He said befitting response is being given to the Pakistani aggression. There were no reports of any casualties so far.

READ: Clashes between Yemen's gov't, separatists mar ceasefire

READ: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Naugam sector of J-K