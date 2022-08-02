Indian Army Hoists 75 Ft Tall National Flag In Dharamshala To Mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

In efforts to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of a progressive and independent India, the Indian Army on Tuesday hoisted a 75 feet high National Flag in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, GOC of Rising Star Corps hoisted the monumental National Flag in the presence of Major General MP Singh, GOC of Dah Division, Major General Ashim Kohli (Retd), Head of Flag Foundation of India and other dignitaries from military and civil.

The GOC Rising Star Corps addressed the gathering and appealed to all citizens to take the pledge for the tri-color for the integrity, prosperity and security of the motherland. The inaugural ceremony commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag followed by the National Anthem by students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharamshala, and others.

PM Modi urges citizens to use 'Tiranga' as profile picture

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement urged the citizens of the country to use ‘Tiranga’ as their profile picture on social media accounts between August 2 and August 15. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, organised under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is started to encourage people to hoist the Tiranga at their homes to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

PM Modi also asked the citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13 to 15. The Prime Minister addressed the country during the 91st edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative launched by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced from March 21, 2021 and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.