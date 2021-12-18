Under the umbrella of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, the Indian Army held a two-day musical bonanza event at Rampur, Baramulla district, North Kashmir, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Indian Armed Forces' glorious victory in the 1971 War.

The celebrations in Boniyar began on a huge scale on December 16 and 17. The two-day gala event began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pir Panjal Brigade War Memorial, where the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, District Development Council (DDC) Boniyar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Uri, war veterans, and Army officers paid their respects to the fallen soldiers. Cultural events and celebrations were held at the Army Goodwill School (AGS) in Boniyar and the Bandi Community Centre. Students performed various cultural displays as songs from a local music group instilled patriotism and nationalistic fervour in the mood.

When the Joint Pipe Band of the Army and Students of AGS Boniyar onto the stage and played military tunes that mesmerised everyone and left them speechless, the celebrations achieved their pinnacle. Abdul Majeed Bhat, an ex-soldier who spoke to news agency ANI, stated, "I fought in the War in 1971. The battle began on December 3, 1971, and lasted 13 days, with Pakistan attacking India from all sides. The war came to an end on December 16 when both sides agreed to a cease-fire."

Irtiza Muneer, a programme participant, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to perform in the programme, which was organised for the country. "Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebration was organised in our school. We performed a dance to patriotic songs. We are very happy to perform for the country. We are celebrating this event to celebrate the victory of the 1971 war which was fought with Pakistan," said Irtiza.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations in J-K

Mubarak Ahmad, a local resident, stated that the Kashmiris, like all other states, want peace, progress, and unity. "We're commemorating the war of 1971. Soldiers from the 1971 war and previous conflicts were also summoned here. They were honoured in this place. In the valley, we desire peace. In J&K, we want peace to reign. We Kashmiris, like the rest of the country, want peace, growth, and happiness. In addition, I urge the Prime Minister to create a new atmosphere in Kashmir. We need to get on the right track," Ahmad added.

Syed Abid Rizvi, a school teacher said, "They've assembled to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the conflict of 1971. Today's students delivered excellent performances. I'd like to pay tribute to all those who died in the conflict, and we hope that peace and harmony would prevail throughout the country. Abdul Majeed, another ex-soldier, congratulated all of the soldiers who fought in the 1971 war."

"When we fought with Pakistan in Bangladesh, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrender. I want to congratulate all those soldiers who participated in the war and succeeded. Our Indian Army is a very strong force," he said. The country proudly celebrates its emphatic victory over Pakistan as "Vijay Diwas" on 16 December every year since 1971. On this day in the year 1971, independent India achieved a decisive victory over East Pakistan, in a war that the Indian Armed Forces planned, executed, and carried out with precision leading to the capture of over 93,000 prisoners, ultimately resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh. "93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered when we fought them in Bangladesh. I'd like to congratulate all of the warriors who fought and won the battle. The Indian Army is a powerful force," he stated.

