Indian Army Holds Orientation For AFINDEX23 Training Exercise With African Nations

The Indian Army will hold the second edition of the multinational Africa-India field training exercise (AFINDEX-2023) at Aundh military station in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra, from March 21-30. It was held for the first time in 2019. Around 20 African nations will participate in these exercises. This exercise is being conducted at Southern Command Foreign Training Node and College Of Military Engineering Pune.

The inaugural AFINDEX-19 bought together military contingents from 17 nations. This includes Benin, Botswana, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Indian Army had sent its Maratha Light Infantry to participate in the exercise.

Aim Of The Exercise

The main aim of this exercise is to practice with the participating nations in planning and conducting Humanitarian Mine Assistance and Peacekeeping Operations under Chapter VII of United Nations Peacekeeping operations. The main focus of this exercise is on the exchange of best practices between participating nations. This will include team building as well as tactical-level operations in the conduct of United Nations Mandatory tasks.

The 10-day programme will aim to include the establishment of a new mission, and siting of a United Nations Headquarters for Peacekeeping operations. Military observer sites were set up during the peacekeeping missions, protection of civilians, nuances of standing combat deployment, convoy protection. It also included patrolling aspects as well as aspects related to Humanitarian Mine Assistance.

Biggest Contributors To UN Peacekeeping

India is the biggest contributor to UN peacekeeping operations all over the world because of the level of training of its officers and soldiers. The Indian Army is also considered an expert in mine removal operations. War-torn countries in Africa do face the problem of landmines and unexploded ordinances known as UXO. Joint exercises with India will benefit the participating countries greatly.

This exercise is also being looked at from the aspect of it being a key element in India’s diplomatic and military ties with the participating African nations. This exercise will help Both India as well as the participating African nations to train and learn tactics of each other's military. Also use the weapon systems to counter common threats in the region .