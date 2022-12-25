Indian Army Horsemen Travelled Along Old Winter Silk Route Days After India-China Clash

The Indian Army Horsemen from the Patiala infantry brigade travelled across the old winter silk route -Gapshan to Sultan Chusku in Eastern Ladakh.

As per the information by Indian Army officials, under the supervision of their brigade commander, in about 21 hours they covered 56 kilometres at a very high altitude in sub-zero temperatures.

This took place days after the conflict between the Indian and Chinese soldiers on December 9 in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Lt Gen DS Rana Rana praised soldiers deployed in Yangtse, Tawang sector

Gajraj Corps Commander Lt Gen DS Rana Rana praised the high morale of the soldiers who were stationed in the Yangtse, Tawang Sector amid the recent India-China face-off.

Lt Gen Rana was at 16,000 feet while he was on a forward tour visit in Yangtse, Tawang Sector, according to information provided by the Indian Army officials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on December 13 briefed Parliament that China's People's Liberation Army troops attempted to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh and also change the status quo, but because of the intervention by the Indian Army warriors, the PLA had to retreat its positions, Singh recalled.

"Our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made to alter the status quo," Rajnath Singh made a strong statement in the Parliament.

Various infrastructural developmental projects are being executed by the Central government in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh in order to counter attacks by Chinese forces in the future.

"The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is developing and maintaining all road networks in the key border areas of western Assam and western Arunachal Pradesh," the chief engineer of 'Project Vartak', Brig Raman Kumar told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)