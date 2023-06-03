Indian Army, IAF Join Relief And Rescue Operations At Odisha Triple Train Crash Site

The Indian Army as well as the Indian Air Force have joined rescue operations following the triple train tragedy in Odisha on Friday. Medical and engineering teams from the Army from the Eastern Command have been called in to join rescue work. At least 238 people have reportedly died in the accident and more than 900 people have been injured. The Indian Air Force has deployed helicopters in the evacuation of casualties.

“Indian Army has been deployed to assist in the evacuation and treatment of injured citizens. Army medical and engineering teams with ambulances & support services have been deployed from the Eastern Command. The teams have been routed from multiple bases so as to reach the place of the incident as early as possible,” informed the Indian Army. Additionally, extra personnel have also been called to join the relief efforts, Colonel SK Dutta of the Indian Army said, "We are continuously engaged (in rescue operations) since last night. More columns (of the Army) are coming from Kolkata." Air Force has also launched MI-17 Helicopters and it is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

Locals, authorities join rescue work

Gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from under the derailed coaches. Disaster management personnel and firemen were busy at work trying to extricate bodies as dawn broke on this tiny way station on the east coast railway line. "The local people really went out on a limb to help us... They not only helped in pulling out people but retrieved our luggage and got us water, " Rupam Banerjee, one of the passengers, told PTI.

One of the coaches "was pushed into the ground " as another from a neighbouring train collapsed on top of it, passengers said. Work is on to try and extricate that particular bogie. "This will push up the death toll significantly," a state disaster relief officer said. Balasore district hospital looked like a war zone with the injured lying on stretchers in the corridor and rooms bursting at its seams with extra beds propped up.

Harried medical staff were seen trying to give succour to patients many of whom are from states other than Odisha and had difficulties in communicating. In all some 526 railway accident victims have been admitted to this one single hospital. Policemen and locals have been volunteering to donate blood at hospitals through the night, said officials.

