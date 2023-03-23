Indian Army, IAF Joint Intra Theatre Air Mobility Exercises Held In Eastern Command

The Indian Army and the Air Force held a joint multi-domain air-land exercise, Vayu Prahar, in the Eastern Command. The joint drill was held to validate joint plans to prosecute synergized multiple-domain operations.

By holding this drill, the Indian army and Air Forces aim to master its multi-domain operations, the Indian Army aims to orchestrate military activities across all domains to deliver converging effects.

Indian Army-Indian Air Force hold joint exercises held in Eastern Command

What did the joint drill include?

The joint exercise includes the rapid mobilization of an earmarked Rapid Reaction Force from the hinterland to undertake air-landed operations in a nominated advance landing ground.

The air-landed force further executes contingency tasks as per a realistic exercise scenario in challenging high-altitude terrain conditions.

It also includes training soldiers to handle deadly weapons, learning the process of combat and ways to defeat the attacker during the fight.

How was the joint drill conducted?

Conducting the exercise of Vayu Prahar, different forces got an opportunity to handle new weapons and to learn the process of coordination and rehearsal for quick mobilization, transportation, and deployment of forces within a theatre, which can be executed across theatres. During the drill, the forces carried out swift mobilization and it forces were deployed at various sites who were carrying the latest weapons. Notably, the major aim of this drill was to master the combat process and learn ways to defeat the enemy during the battle. The exercise validated and refined procedures essential for synergized joint operations. Army formations, special forces, and the Indian Air Force took part in the joint military drills for 96 hours. The exercise was held in the Eastern Theater.

Army hold a joint drill with IAF, and CAPFs in the eastern sector

Earlier, the Indian Army, along with the Indian Air Force and central armed police forces (CAPFs), conducted a major joint combat exercise in North Bengal to practice battle preparedness in a networked and integrated environment amid the heightened tensions in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control with China. During the exercise, swift mobilization and deployments were carried out using the latest weapons at different locations on the site.

Image: Republic World