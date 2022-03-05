Indian Army Inaugurates Free Gym Fitness Centre In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora

To ensure good health and good fitness for the people, the Indian Army in north Kashmir's Bandipora came up with another surprise by inaugurating a free-hi-tech gym centre in the district. As per officials, the Army's 14 RR unit inaugurated this free gym centre for the people of Bandipora district in Chinar Youth Club housed in the Kharpora area. This gym centre came as a surprise for the people of this mountain town who really appreciated this noble step of the Indian Army for their care about the good health of people.

The gym centre amid a large youth gathering was inaugurated by Faisal Ali Dar who is an Indian sports enthusiast, and the first person to receive the Padma Shri Award in sports from Jammu and Kashmir in presence of CO-14RR Ajay Singh Rawat and other officers. Faisal in a chat said that youth should come forward to get benefitted from this centre for their good health, fitness.

Credit: Republic

On the occasion Commanding officer of 14RR inspected all the equipment installed in the Gym centre and interacted with the local youth present there. He also advised them to take full advantage of the equipment which has been installed. Besides the CO assured them every possible support in future regarding sports activities.

Locals of the area not only hailed the efforts of the Indian Army by inaugurating this fitness centre but praised the work which they are doing for the people of this mountain town.

Image: Republic