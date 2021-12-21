Indian Army Inducts 200 High-head Water Pumps To Provide Water & Fuel To Troops Along LAC

The Indian Army has begun installing high-head water pumps to provide water to troops stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China at high elevations, ANI reported citing Indian Military officials. The officials stated that, the "Indian Army started inducting 200 high head water pumps which can help pump water and fuel to locations at higher altitudes in those areas. Two hundred of these pumps are being inducted into the Corps of Engineers under the emergency procurement powers," the media agency reported.

Army has started inducting 200 high head water pumps which can help pump water & fuel to locations where troops are deployed in high altitude areas along LAC. These pumps are being inducted into the Corps of Engineers under the emergency procurement powers: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/pVkaVonE3x — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

First set of next-gen Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle flagged off at BEG

Moreover, the first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicles were flagged off and inducted at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) on December 21, 2021, by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. The Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle will improve the Indian Army's present engineer reconnaissance capabilities. According to army officials, it would be a game-changer in future battles in terms of supporting mechanised operations.

Pune | Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane flags off and inducts the first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle and other equipment into the Corps of Engineers, at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) pic.twitter.com/ioiOPU1hYf — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicles were conceived and developed entirely in India. According to Lt General Harpal Singh, these next-generation vehicles can match the speed of tanks and aid in mechanised operations on the Western Front. The Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle (AERV) is a military engineering vehicle used by the Indian military. Vehicle Research and Development Establishment, Ahmednagar, and Pune's Research and Development Establishment collaborated on it, and Ordnance Factory Medak constructed it.

Indian Army to receive 'Made In India' anti-personnel and anti-tank mines

Furthermore, the Indian Army is set to acquire anti-personnel and anti-tank mines manufactured and developed in India, which will aid security forces in foiling attempts by opponents on the Pakistan-China border. The Indian Army's Corps of Engineers is receiving a new set of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines for use as the first line of defence against enemy infantry and armoured columns or terrorists attempting to infiltrate into own territory, army officials familiar with the situation told news agency ANI.

Nipun mines were created in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation by an Indian company (DRDO). The Corps of Engineers is also testing Vibhav and Vishal anti-tank mines, which are all next-generation anti-tank mines created in-house. Officials claimed that in addition to these mines, Prachand, Ulka, and Parth are among the new mines that will be admitted into the army after successful trials. They further stated that some of these mines are in the midst of user trials.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Indian Army