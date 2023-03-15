Indian Army Inks Key Agreement To Purchase Stealth Tech 'IMCS' From Indian Startup

The Indian Army on Tuesday took the lead in awarding the first-ever procurement order for the innovation for defence excellence (iDEX) initiative, according to the revised procedure. A contract was signed to purchase an indigenously created "Integrated Mobile Camouflage System" (IMCS) for the Indian Army's mechanised troops. It was agreed upon with a newly formed business, M/S Hyper Stealth Technologies Pvt.

The procurement order was inked in the presence of Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary of DPP, Sena Bhawan, and Lieutenant General GB Chaudhary, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff. The newly-inked agreement will encourage the Indian armed forces to use equipment produced domestically by regional producers and startups.

#IndianArmy takes lead in awarding the first #iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) accorded contract as per revised procedure for procurement of Integrated Mobile Camouflage System #IMCS. The #IMCS will enhance the stealth capability of Mechanised & Mobile platforms. pic.twitter.com/duZXEEqcvV — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 14, 2023

Integrated Movable Camouflage System: What Is It?

An armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) can blend into a landscape with the help of the Integrated Mobile Camouflage System (IMCS), which includes low emissivity, CAM-IIR coatings, and Mobile Camouflage System materials. The technology includes movable camouflage system materials and low-emissivity coatings. It will significantly improve the stealth of AFV.

This innovation will advance local stealth technology significantly and promote indigenization. Under specific environmental and weather circumstances, and with proper signature management, IMCS will reduce the detection range of the AFV when it is seen through a Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI)/BattleField Surveillance Radar (BFSR) tank-based thermal camera. Controlling the Visible, Thermal, Acoustic, Infrared and Radar signatures of the object.

iDEX

During the 2018 Defence Expo in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced iDEX. By involving R&D institutes, academia, industries including MSMEs, startups, and individual innovators, its primary goal was to establish an ecosystem to foster innovation and encourage technological advancement in the Indian defence and aerospace sector. The MOD's Defense Innovation Organisation (DIO) provides funding and manages it (DDP).

iDEX under DIO has been able to establish itself as a front-runner in making positive connections with startups and innovators over the last four years and has gained a lot of momentum in the defence startup community. iDEX under D10 has been able to appear as a frontrunner in forging the proper connections with startups and innovators. It has made significant headway among defence startups.

As of now, the Indian Army is working on 48 projects as a part of the Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC), open challenges, iDEX4 fauji, and iDEX prime scheme. This includes 41 startups to create cutting-edge solutions for the problems the army faces.

IMCS was the first device to undergo a single-stage composite trial and evaluation based on the updated DAP 2020. In September 2022, the developing organisation received an RFP. Six months later, on March 14, 2023, the contract was inked.

(With agency inputs)