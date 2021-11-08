Indian Army Inks MoU With Univ Of Kashmir; Enables Soldiers To Pursue Distance Education

In a maiden approach, the Indian Army on Monday, November 8, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Kashmir enabling Army personnel deployed in the valley to receive distance education from the varsity.

The MoU signed between General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey and University Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad allows soldiers posted in Kashmir to seek admission for various courses being offered by the Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir.

The course duration being offered to Army personnel varies from six-month Certificate Courses to one-year Diploma Courses and two-years Postgraduate Courses.

The University at the present has started enrolling Army personnel in a total of 17 courses which will be increased in due time.

Knowledge is important to have better opportunities says Lt. General DP Pandey

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey said that acquiring knowledge is important for soldiers to have access to better opportunities. He said that 100 soldiers have joined the courses.

Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir said that when Army personnel joins service, their level of education is low. And to enable them to have better opportunities, it is important for them to acquire knowledge during the period of service as well. "There was a demand for it, soldiers who come out of these areas, serve for two years in the location of Kashmir, this tie-up will enable them to use this period of time to enhance their knowledge potential. It will benefit our soldiers. Nearly 100 soldiers have enrolled for the course," Lieutenant General Pandey said.

Discoursing with the media, Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad informed that some soldiers from the CRPF and other forces apart from the Army have also registered to receive distance education with the University.

Jamia example applied in Kashmir says Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad

He said that a similar initiative was taken by the Jamia Milia University and that he had thought to thrust the same concept in Kashmir as well. Vice-Chancellor Ahmad further informed the courses will begin from this session itself.

The courses featured in the MoU include MA/MSc (Maths), MA (English), MA (Urdu), MA (Education) under 2-year courses and Post Graduate Diploma for Computer Applications, Web Designing, Cyber Law, Tourism Management, etc in the Diploma category. The MoU is considered to go a long way in achieving the dreams and ambitions of every soldier to pursue and enhance his academic qualification while in course of duty.

With ANI inputs

Image: ANI/ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY - TWITTER