Indian Army Takes Measures To Ensure A Safe Amarnath Yatra

Quick links:
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews preparations ahead of 2023 Amarnath Yatra, set to commence on July 1 via Southern Baltal and Northern Pahalgam routes.
Security measures, including night vision devices, snipers, drones, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and counter-IED equipment, on point to ensure an incident-free Amarnath Yatra.
The Army commander was also shown the arrangements made by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Indian Air Force, and teams from the High Altitude Warfare School.
Slow clearance operations for helipads are currently underway, and are being constantly inspected for safety and security of the Amarnath yatris.
The army has set up helipads at multiple locations to handle medical emergencies and meet airlift needs during the Amarnath Yatra.
Detachments of the Special Frontier Force will oversee the comprehensive security of the Yatra.
Indian Army personnel along the Amarnath Yatra routes are conducting patrols to ensure that the yatra cannot be impeded by any unwanted incidents.
An Indian Army sniper, accompanied by his spotter, positions themselves somewhere within the valley.