Last Updated:

Indian Army Takes Measures To Ensure A Safe Amarnath Yatra

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Dwivedi reviewed preparations for Amarnath Yatra; emphasis on security, coordination, medical support, and joint training.

General News
 
| Written By
Swapnanil Chatterjee
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Amarnath Yatra
1/10
@NorthernComd_IA

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews preparations ahead of 2023 Amarnath Yatra, set to commence on July 1 via Southern Baltal and Northern Pahalgam routes.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Amarnath Yatra
2/10
@NorthernComd_IA

Security measures, including night vision devices, snipers, drones, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and counter-IED equipment, on point to ensure an incident-free Amarnath Yatra.

Army commander inspects infra arrangements
3/10
@ChinarcorpsIA

The Army commander was also shown the arrangements made by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Indian Air Force, and teams from the High Altitude Warfare School.

Amarnath Yatra: snow clearance ops for helipads
4/10
@ChinarcorpsIA

Slow clearance operations for helipads are currently underway, and are being constantly inspected for safety and security of the Amarnath yatris.

Army Helipads at multiple locations for Yatris
5/10
@ChinarcorpsIA

The army has set up helipads at multiple locations to handle medical emergencies and meet airlift needs during the Amarnath Yatra.

Special Frontier Forces to see overall security
6/10
@NorthernComd_IA

Detachments of the Special Frontier Force will oversee the comprehensive security of the Yatra.

Indian Army maintaining Vigil on Amarnath routes
7/10
@ChinarcorpsIA

Indian Army personnel  performing a reconnaissance patrol in the yatra route.

Indian Army maintaining Vigil on Amarnath routes
8/10
@ChinarcorpsIA

Indian Army personnel along the Amarnath Yatra routes are conducting patrols to ensure that the yatra cannot be impeded by any unwanted incidents.

Indian Army Sniper along with a spotter
9/10
@ChinarcorpsIA

An Indian Army sniper, accompanied by his spotter, positions themselves somewhere within the valley.

Indian Para special forces at Seshnag Lake
10/10
@ChinarcorpsIA

Indian special forces are on vigil at Seshnag Lake on the route of the Amarnath Yatra.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Chariot crafting to Snan Purnima, Jagannath Temple in Puri all decked up for Rath Yatra

Chariot crafting to Snan Purnima, Jagannath Temple in Puri all decked up for Rath Yatra
In pics: India braces for 'very severe' Cyclone Biparjoy

In pics: India braces for 'very severe' Cyclone Biparjoy