Indian Army Intensifies Anti-terror Ops Amid Fears Of Terrorist Resurgence In J-K

The Indian Army has intensified operations to neutralise terrorists that are operational in the Pir Panjal range of Jammu and Kashmir. The small teams of Rashtriya Rifles have been deployed on tactical missions in the hinterland along with their regular deployment for area clearance, the sources claimed.

To get hold of the terrorists who killed 17 including 10 Indian Army personnel this year, the Indian Army is also carrying out cordon and search operations in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu along with the local police officials. Meanwhile, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has also undertaken over six visits to the Rajouri and Poonch districts.

In an official communique, the Indian Army on Monday (July 10) said, "Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander visited Forward Battalion in Rajouri Sector to review the security and operational preparedness. He interacted with troops, felicitated, and complemented them for their vigilance and high level of professionalism."

The Indian Army also held a joint heliborne training exercise with Airforce at Rajouri to review the preparedness of troops to conduct special operations on July 11. At times, the terrain of Rajouri and Poonch, demand aerial assistance for the Indian Army during counter-insurgency operations in upper reaches.

A new phase of terror resurgence in JK?

Pakistan-based terror outfits have shifted their focus to the Jammu region with attempts to destabilise the region by carrying out multiple terror acts since 2021. In the last two years, the Indian Army has lost over 25 jawans in four reported terror attacks in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

A timeline of horrific terror acts

In October 2021, the Indian Army lost 10 jawans in an encounter with terrorists that started in the Dera Ki Gali area of Poonch district and later ensued in the Bhatta Durriyan forest area. Five jawans attained martyrdom in Dera Ki Gali while five others lost their lives in Bhatta Durriyan.

In August 2022, as many as five jawans of the Indian Army were martyred in a 'Fidayeen' attack by Jaish terrorists in the Pargal area of Rajouri. The terrorists barged into the operational base of the Indian Army, days before Independence Day, to carry out the terror act.

In April 2023, five jawans from Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifle were killed in a terror attack when they were heading for holding Iftari for locals in the Bhatta Durriyan area of Poonch. The terrorists recorded the video of the deadly attack, establishing a well-coordinated conspiracy to attack the Indian Army personnel.

In May 2023, five jawans of the Indian Army’s Special Forces- PARA commandoes, attained martyrdom while they were on an anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Rajouri. The terrorists attacked them from the side of a dense forest area. Two days after the attack, one terrorist was killed by Indian Army.