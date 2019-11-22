Indian Army Issues Advisory To Its Personnel To Change WhatsApp Settings

The Indian Army has issued an advisory to all its personnel to change their WhatsApp settings to ensure that they are not automatically added to any group. This comes after one army personnel was allegedly added to a group by a Pakistan based mobile number. As per the advisory, the aforesaid officer showed the presence of mind, took a screenshot of the group and exited it. It noted that there had been attempts to target army personnel on messaging apps such as WhatsApp in the past. Thereafter, it listed the steps to change the WhatsApp settings to avoid such incidents in the future.

Read: NHL: Army Vet Adorably Surprises Son At Rangers Game After Returning From Afghanistan

Indian Army issues advisory to personnel to change Whatsapp settings to avoid being added to Whatsapp groups by Pakistani Intelligence Operatives. Advisory issued after an Army person was added to a Whatsapp group automatically by a suspected Pakistani number. pic.twitter.com/NPGrrhIRAQ — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019

Read: Army Men Bag Gold, Silver Medals At World Bodybuilding Championship In South Korea

Social media precautions

WhatsApp has recently been embroiled in a controversy as it admitted that some of its users globally had been compromised by a surveillance software called Pegasus. Recently, the Army had cautioned its officers holding sensitive posts in all headquarters, divisions, and brigades that they needed to stop using WhatsApp for official communication as it was a vulnerable platform. The Army’s advisory also observed that social networking website Facebook could be used for collecting intelligence. Therefore, the Army personnel were advised to deactivate their Facebook accounts. In the past, the security forces and their families have been discouraged to post their pictures in official uniforms or give away information about sensitive locations. The Army also urged caution in giving personal and professional details while creating social media accounts. Moreover, the armed forces have been asked not to link their Gmail accounts to multiple applications as that could compromise information on the email account.

Read: Rajnath Singh Speaks To Army Chief Bipin Rawat To Appraise Current Situation In Siachen

Read: Avalanche Hits Army Patrol Unit At Siachen; Rescue Efforts For Trapped Persons Underway