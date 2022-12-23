Indian Army Issues COVID-19 Advisory For Soldiers; Stresses Mask-Wearing, Social Distance

The Indian Army on Friday issued an advisory urging its personnel to take precautions including wearing face masks, especially in closed and crowded areas.

The warning was released in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in China, South Korea, Japan, and the US.

The Army advisory states anyone exhibiting symptoms needs to get their health checked.

The advisory further asks soldiers to practice hand hygiene and maintain social distance.

All symptomatic individuals should be tested for COVID-19, and those who test positive should be quarantined for seven days. Those displaying moderate-to-severe symptoms will be hospitalised, the Army said.

Nearly 70,000 personnel of the Indian Armed Forces have suffered COVID-19 so far. 45,576 members of the Indian Army, 14,022 members from the Indian Air Force and 7,747 members of the Indian Navy have been inflicted with the virus.

India lost 200 soldiers to COVID-19, government data shows.

Fears of a fresh outbreak

The Union government has ramped up its COVID-preparedness after three cases of the Omicron subvariant BF. 7 were discovered in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently presided over a high-level meeting on readiness to combat a fresh outbreak. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is holing a virtual meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state on Friday at 3 pm.

This comes after a sudden spike in COVID caseload in China, Japan, Brazil and the United States.

India's COVID numbers

While cases are rising in parts of the world, India has witnessed a decline in COVID cases week-on-week, the Centre said on Friday. Around 78% of all COVID-19 cases are from five states, the government said.

"Consistent decline in cases in India is recorded with five states accounting for 78 percent of the daily new cases reported on December 22," the Union Health Ministry said, adding that eight shates and four Union Territories currently have zero active cases.

The average daily cases on October 7 to 13 were 2,408--1.05%, which later reduced to 153 -- 0.14% on December 16 to 22, the official statement read.

India has contributed 0.03% of the global COVID caseload despite being the second-most populous country in the world.

COVID-19 first surfaced in China in December 2019.