Indian Army Issues Directions Amid COVID, To Reduce Physical Attendance In Offices By 50%

Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Army has issued guidelines with directions to reduce attendance in its offices by 50%. Personnel attending offices have been informed to stagger timings, ensure all protocols and avoid crowding. The guidelines highlighted virtual meetings and conferences as the preferred operative.

Over 2 Lakhs Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported Today

All staff and officers are required to adhere to the guidelines. The directions came a day after India recorded 2,17,353 fresh cases owing to COVID-19 infection. The country has reported over two lakh cases consecutively today too. According to Union Health Ministry data, the total tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,42,91,917 while active cases have crossed the 15-lakh mark.

Meanwhile, with over two lakh fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 14 lakh mark and the cumulative count to 1.4 crore. As per reports, five States - Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar are the worst hit in what is being called the second wave of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive In India

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 11.72 crores on Friday. This notes the world's largest vaccination drive. According to the ministry, 11,72,23,509 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday.