Indian Army, J&K Police Bust Terror Hideout In Mendhar; Cache Of Ammunition Seized

The Romeo Force of the Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, busted an old terror hideout on Thursday, February 9 in Mendhar border area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Jammu and Kashmir | Romeo Force of Indian Army busted a hideout in the Mendhar border area of Poonch and recovered a large number of arms and ammunition pic.twitter.com/89pLObnRnV — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

A large number of ammunition items have been recovered, including four AK-47 rifle magazines, two grenades, explosives, and a binocular.

In the border area of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces earlier in January busted a terrorist hideaway, according to officials, recovering a sizeable amount of weapons, ammunition, and explosives. According to them, the hideout was discovered during a joint police and Army operation in the Surankote tehsil's Bahian Wali village.

Reportedly, they recovered three AK assault rifles, a box with 10 grenades, a grenade thrower, and some ammunition.