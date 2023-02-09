Last Updated:

Indian Army, J&K Police Bust Terror Hideout In Mendhar; Cache Of Ammunition Seized

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army, in a joint operation busted a hideout in the Mendhar border area of Poonch.

Written By
Simran Singh
Indian Army

ANI


The Romeo Force of the Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, busted an old terror hideout on Thursday, February 9 in Mendhar border area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

A large number of ammunition items have been recovered, including four AK-47 rifle magazines, two grenades, explosives, and a binocular.

In the border area of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces earlier in January busted a terrorist hideaway, according to officials, recovering a sizeable amount of weapons, ammunition, and explosives. According to them, the hideout was discovered during a joint police and Army operation in the Surankote tehsil's Bahian Wali village.

Reportedly, they recovered three AK assault rifles, a box with 10 grenades, a grenade thrower, and some ammunition.

First Published:
COMMENT