Indian Army, J&K Police Eliminate Terrorists Involved In Killing Of Migrants In Kulgam

In the latest development, Kashmir Inspector-general of police Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said that two terrorists who were involved in the murder of two Bihar migrants on October 17 in Wanpoh have been eliminated. One of the eliminated terrorists has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Reshi, a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander.

"Police and Army have neutralised LeT district commander (Gulzar Ahmad Reshi) of Kulgam and one other, who were involved in killings of two labourers from Bihar on 17 October at Wanpoh," Kashmir IGP said.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists, including one associated with terror outfit The Resistance Front, were neutralised in the Dragad area encounter in Shopian. The terrorist was identified as Adil Ah Wani, the district commander of LeT-TRF.

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Adil Ah Wani, active since July 2020. He was involved in the killing of one poor carpenter namely Sakir Ah Wani at Litter, Pulwama. Wani was the District Commander Shopian of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's The resistance Force," he said.

Targeted civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir

Over the past few weeks, there have been targeted attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly by Pakistan backed terrorists. On Sunday, two non-locals from Bihar- Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev- were shot dead in Kulgam. Earlier, a hawker from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were assassinated. Of the 11 people, five were non-Kashmirs and the remaining were Kashmiri residents.

The targeted attacks started with the killing of prominent Kashmiri pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo outside his pharmacy in Srinagar. On the same day, a non-local street vendor a taxi driver were killed. A day later, two teachers were gunned down.

In retaliation, the security forces have launched a major crackdown on terrorists. Last week, the security forces eliminated five terrorists in a day in Shopian. Two were killed in encounters that went on for around two hours in the Feeripora area of the Shopian district. In another instance, three terrorists were killed including one who was responsible for civilian killing in Srinagar. Till now, more than 215 terrorists have been neutralised, the IGP informed.

