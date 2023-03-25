Indian Army, J&K Police Foil Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Kupwara, 1 Terrorist Killed

In a joint operation, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police officials foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Tangdhar Sector in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, March 24. According to the Indian Army, one terrorist was killed in the operation and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the security forces.

"Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an infiltration bid along LoC in Tangdhar today. One terrorist was eliminated, and two AK rifles, three pistols, and other war-like stores were recovered," the Indian Army's official statement said.

Officials said that more than 200 rounds of AK rifles rounds, three magazines, two Chinese-type grenades, and medicines, food items, etc were also recovered.

Indian Army foils infiltration bid

The security forces reportedly received intelligence input about the movement of terrorists. Officials noted suspicious movement along the Line of Control at Jabdi area in the Karnal region. The gunfight occurred after security forces challenged the intruders. Notably, the identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

Indian Army continues to remain vigilant at the Line of Control, making efforts to remain steadfast in its task to not allow adversaries to push terrorists onto its soil to disturb peace and stability in Kashmir.