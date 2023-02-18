Indian Army, J&K Police Rescue Youth Buried Under Avalanche; Victim Succumbs To Injuries

Indian Army personnel along with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police and locals eventually succeeded in rescuing a youngster buried under a massive avalanche in Machhal Sector of Kupwara district, after conducting a four-hour rescue operation.



The boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries.



According to reports, the incident occurred on February 17 at around 3.15 pm between the area of T-Shuntwari and Chakki. The victim, identified as Azaz Ahmed Tantray (26), was reportedly returning to his village in Ring Bala from his in-laws house at Thalli village along with his wife Zareena Begum. The duo got married in December last year.

Victim got burried under 10-15 feet of snow

Between T-Shuntwari and Chakki, the couple suddenly got hit by a massive avalanche. During the incident, Zareena Begum had a narrow escape, but Azaz couldn't save himself and got buried under 10-15 feet of snow. Upon this, Zareena started shouting for help.



Meanwhile, a team of Army personnel patrolling nearby quickly rushed to the spot after witnessing the incident and began the rescue operation without any delay. The Army team also passed the message and called for reinforcement.



Further, additional Army Avalanche Rescue Teams, J&K Police, Civil medical team and some locals quickly reached the incident site. The Army inducted Tiranga Mountain Rescue Team, Army Medical Team and Avalanche Rescue Dog from Z-Gali by Advanced Light Helicopter ( ALH) at T-Shuntwari.



After a four-hour long massive search and rescue operation, the victim was recovered from the pile of snow at around 6.40 pm. Even after having been given CPR and medical aid was administered for resuscitation, he succumbed to his injuries.



The youth was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. According to the police, the body has been handed over to the family for last rituals.

Multiple avalanches in J&K

A series of avalanches have been witnessed in J&K at various places, after heavy snowfall in the state.

Earlier, on November 18, last year, three soldiers were killed after they came under an avalanche near the Line of Control in Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The February 17 incident took place in the same area.

Moreover, two Polish nationals died when a group of tourists were hit by a massive avalanche at the famous Ski Resort of Gulmarg in J&K. The avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at the beginning of this month.

A woman and a teenage girl were killed on January 29, after they came under an avalanche in the Kargil district of Ladakh.

Two labourers were killed and another went missing after a snow avalanche hit the popular hill station of Sonamarg in J&K on January 12. The video of the avalanche was widely shared online. It occurred near the Baltal area in Sonamarg, which is located in the Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.