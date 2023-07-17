Indian Army-J&K Police Trap 3-4 Terrorists In Poonch In Joint Ops, Encounter Underway

Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police have trapped three-four terrorists in the Surankot area of Poonch on Monday. The terrorists are said to be trapped in Sindarah and Maidana area of Surankot.

The Indian Army in a statement said, “Based on specific intelligence, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in Sindarah and Maidana areas near Surankote Tehsil in Poonch by the troops of Indian Army and Special Operations Group of Jammu Kashmir Police. Contact established. Intense firefight ongoing, area cordoned, operations in progress”.

The operation has been named ‘TRINETRA 2’ which is extension of TRINETRA 2 in which five jawans of Indian Army’s Special Forces have attained martyrdom and one terrorist was killed. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited Rajouri after that deadly attack.

This is second operation of the day; joint forces have neutralised two terrorists in the Khari area of Poonch early in the morning of July 17.