Indian Army Jawan Thanks Tamil Nadu DGP For Swift Action On Theft Of Spouse's Items

A day after an Indian Army Jawan sought Tamil Nadu Police’s immediate intervention in a case where his wife was a victim of theft, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu took cognizance of the matter and ordered an immediate inquiry.

Following this, the Indian Army soldier, posted in Kashmir, thanked DGP Sylendra Babu for timely assistance to his family and released a video of the same. The video was shared by the Tamil Nadu Police Department, where the soldier can be heard thanking the DGP for the timely assurance given to his wife. He also said senior officials from Trichy police had gone and seen his wife who is undergoing treatment in the Musiri GH. “I thank the whole of the Tamil Nadu Police department for assuring quick action that is being taken,” he said.

Indian Army jawan thanks Tamil Nadu DGP for swift action

This came after Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu informed that a case has been registered at the Jambunathapuram police station and an intensive search operation is underway to recover stolen jewellery and arrest the culprits. The DGP's reaction comes hours after an Indian Army soldier narrated a crime of theft and urged the DGP to watch his video and take immediate action.

On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu based Indian Army soldier narrated a theft crime inflicted on his spouse. The Indian soldier also shared the plight of armed forces servicemen and questioned why his wife is not safe in the country while he is protecting the nation day in and day out, serving in Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also tweeted the soldier’s video, sharing the ordeal of the soldier and seeking redressal and justice.

The soldier said in the video, "While sleeping, some unknown person snatched my wife's mangalsutra and chain. Merely, twice or thrice, I visit home to meet our families. The journey from Kashmir to my home itself takes four days, and returning to Kashmir will take an equal number of days. Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu should see this video and immediately catch the culprits and take necessary action against the crime of theft. Thank you. Jai Hind."