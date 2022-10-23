Indian Army Jawans Celebrate Diwali In J&K’s Akhnoor Along LoC; See Pictures

As India is all set to celebrate Diwali, Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector were seen celebrating the auspicious festival by lighting lamps. The jawans posted at the border were also seen performing Lakshmi pooja and bursting firecrackers to celebrate the festival of lights.

"I want to tell the countrymen not to worry and celebrate the festival with full joy,” a jawan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Wishing India a very Happy Diwali, Colonel Iqbal Singh said, "I want to wish the countrymen a very happy Diwali and assure them that our soldiers are alert and are keeping a vigil on the border.”

Sachin Pilot celebrates Diwali with jawans

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on October 18 shared a few pictures on his social media platform and said, “Today afternoon at the Cantonment with Officers and Jawans - Always a pleasure and an honour. Jai Hind!”

आज दोपहर जवानों और ऑफ़िसरस के साथ।

जय हिन्द 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FW6mBB9hFo — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 18, 2022

Diwali 2022

Diwali is celebrated nationwide with huge pomp and show. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals and dress in new traditional attire to celebrate the festival of lights.

According to Hindu mythology, the day is celebrated to mark the day Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after spending 14 years of his exile. As the festival approaches, people make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

With Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi as the first day and Bhai Dooj as the last, Diwali festivities last for five days. The festivities this year begins on October 21 this year will end on October 25.