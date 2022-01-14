On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag joined the nation in celebrating the joyous festival. The Jawans of the Indian Army who are far away from their families celebrated the festival with their battalions in different parts of the country. The CRPF jawans were seen celebrating the festival by dancing and enjoying themselves around a bonfire. The CRPF jawans celebrated the festival with each other far away from their families.

The Indian Army Jawans deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district, had celebrated the festival of Lohri with full zest and fervour.On the other hand, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrated the festival in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Furthermore, the BSF personnel of 192 Battalion in Cooch Behar city of West Bengal, too, celebrated the festival of Lohri with great zeal.

Stationed at their postings and away from their families, the CRPF jawans lit a bonfire and can be seen dancing to songs around the bonfire. The jawans can be seen grooving to punjabi numbers and some of them even performed 'bhangra'. Speaking to the media, the security personnel expressed happiness on celebrating the Lohri festival with each other. The jawans called on the fellow countrymen to live in unity and brotherhood.

Lohri festival is a mid-winter festival celebrated primarily in northern India. The festival is celebrated by lighting bonfires, eating festive food, dancing around the bonfire and giving presents to each other. Lohri is observed on the night before Makar Sankranti welcoming the longer days as the sun begins its journey to the northern hemisphere. It is primarily celebrated by the Punjabi community and marks the end of winter.

