J&K: Indian Army Jawans Sing 'Badluram Ka Badan' To Mark Christmas Near LoC

In a heart-warming video widely circulating on social media, Indian Army soldiers can be seen singing the popular 'Badluram ka badan' song of the Assam regiment to mark the auspicious day od Christmas. The jawans, along with a Christian priest, were singing and tapping their foot merrily at a border post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The freezing temperature on the snowclad mountain slope could not deter the jawans from coming out and celebrating this day of joy.

READ | American Soldiers Sing Assam Regiment's Marching Song With Indian Army

Earlier in September, soldiers of Indian Army were seen singing the marching song of Assam regiment 'badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai, toh hume uska ration milta hai' along with American soldiers during Yudha Abhyas. Exercise Yudha Abhyas is a joint military training program that was being held in Washington, United States. The video went viral on social media for the remarkable attempt made by US troops to sing the Hindi song.

READ | WATCH | J&K: Army Jawans Celebrate Christmas With Locals In Tral

Story behind 'Badluram ka badan'

The song is inspired by World War II when the Japanese had laid a siege around one of the company positions near Kohima. Though the company was under siege, the soldiers were able to survive because the company master continued to indent for rations even for the soldiers who were martyred. The marching song in recent years has been associated with Havaildar Hangpan Dada who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra in 2016. He was posted in 35 Rashtriya Rifles in 2016 in Jammu and Kashmir and was martyred in Kashmir's Kupwara district during an operation along the LoC.

READ | Army Officer Develops Bulletproof Jacket To Protect Against Snipers

READ | Chief Of Defence Staff Will Create Synergy Within The Army, Navy And Airforce: GD Bakshi