Indian Army Joins Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise 'Ex Khaan Quest 2023' In Mongolia

The Indian Army has sent a contingent to participate in the Multinational Peacekeeping Joint Exercise 'Ex Khaan Quest 2023' taking place in Mongolia from June 19 to July 2, 2023. The Ministry of Defence announced the participation of military contingents and observers from over 20 countries in this exercise aimed at strengthening peacekeeping efforts. The Hon'ble President of Mongolia, Mr Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, inaugurated the exercise in a ceremony held at the exercise location.

3 Things You Need To Know:

Ex Khaan Quest 2023 is co-sponsored by the Mongolian Armed Forces (MAF) and the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC)

It aims to enhance interoperability among participating nations and provide training for United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO)

Ex Khaan Quest emphasizes preparation for future UN Peacekeeping missions, development of peace operations capabilities, and enhancement of military readiness

Fostering inter-military cooperation

The exercise focuses on simulating real-world scenarios that peacekeeping forces may encounter during their missions, including humanitarian assistance, peace enforcement, and stability operations. It has become a key event for fostering cooperation, understanding, and trust among participating countries and promoting peace and stability in the region.

Exercise #KhaanQuest 2023#IndianArmy contingent departed for participating in the Multi-nation Exercise #KhaanQuest 2023 being conducted at #Mongolia from 19 June to 02 July 2023. pic.twitter.com/wdPwDY4kUu — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 18, 2023

The exercise encompasses various activities such as Command Post Exercises (CPX), Field Training Exercises (FTX), combat discussions, lectures, and demonstrations. The participation of the Indian Army, represented by a contingent from the Garhwal Rifles, will contribute to strengthening defence cooperation between India and the participating countries, particularly the Mongolian Armed Forces. This exercise holds significance in fostering bilateral relations and fostering a better understanding among nations involved in peacekeeping efforts.

Mongolia holds strategic significance as a defense partner for India in countering China due to several factors. First and foremost, Mongolia shares a border with China, making it well-positioned to monitor and address potential security threats emanating from its neighbor. This geographical proximity allows for increased intelligence sharing and cooperation between Mongolia and India.

Furthermore, Mongolia's independent foreign policy and its pursuit of diversifying partnerships beyond its immediate neighbors align with India's own approach to regional security. Both countries prioritize the preservation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, which serves as a common ground for collaboration. The 'Ex Khaan Quest 2023' exercise serves as a platform for sharing experiences, promoting collaboration, and improving the collective abilities of military forces engaged in peacekeeping operations. Through this exercise, the Indian Army reaffirms its commitment to international peace and security while enhancing its capabilities in handling diverse peacekeeping challenges.