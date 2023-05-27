Indian Army, Ladakh Police Brave Snow To Save 100 Passengers From Treacherous Changla Axis

In a gripping rescue operation that unfolded amidst treacherous conditions, Indian Army and Ladakh police successfully rescued around 100 stranded passengers, including women and children, from the perilous Changla Axis. The operation was launched on Friday evening, owing to the significant influx of tourists and local passengers requiring assistance, and saw the combined efforts of police, the Army, and the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) rescue teams.

As continuous snowfall over the past two days rendered the roads icy and slippery, numerous vehicles, including taxis and private cars belonging to tourists, became immobilised at Changla Top. It was in this critical situation that the police sprang into action, swiftly mobilising their teams from the Kharu and Tangste police posts which were joined by the Army and GEF troops in the rescue operation.

The primary objective was clear: rescue and evacuate the stranded passengers, with a special focus on women, children, and tourists. Joined by the Army and GREF rescue teams, they ventured into the hazardous terrain to bring the stranded individuals to safety.

Those with self-driven cars were transferred to police vehicles and local taxis, which transported them to safer areas. Private vehicles were carefully driven to secure locations with the assistance of local drivers, ensuring everyone's well-being. Throughout the operation, the rescue teams worked diligently to prevent any untoward incidents.

Priority was given to tourists and children experiencing medical complications, ensuring their timely evacuation towards Leh, where they could receive the necessary medical attention. The heroic efforts of the combined rescue teams ensured that all passengers were safely evacuated without any casualties.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Kargil Police extended their helping hand to tourists trapped at the Zojila Axis due to heavy snowfall. Amidst the relentless snowfall, the police were seen pushing the stranded vehicles, providing much-needed assistance to those in need.

Ladakh Police has urged tourists and the general public to adhere to weather advisories and plan their journeys accordingly to ensure safer travel experiences.

About Changla Pass

Changla Pass, also known as Changla Top, is a high-altitude mountain pass in Ladakh. With an elevation of approximately 5,360 meters (17,590 feet) above sea level, Chang La Pass is considered one of the highest motorable passes in the world. However, due to its high elevation, Chang La Pass experiences extreme weather conditions, especially during the winter months. Heavy snowfall, sub-zero temperatures, and strong winds make the pass treacherous and impassable at times. Consequently, the pass is closed for several months during winter.