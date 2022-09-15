Indian Army Launches Awareness Campaign To Prevent Misuse Of New Military Uniform In J&K

The Military Police wing of the Indian Army launched an awareness campaign in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to prevent the misuse and unauthorised sale of combat uniforms by traders engaged in the business of Army goods.

The campaign was initiated to caution retailers and wholesalers to refrain from the unauthorised proliferation of the military uniform, which was showcased on Army Day (January 15) this year. Shopkeepers near vital Army installations were told not to sell the new pattern and if someone demands such uniforms, it should be reported to the Army or the police.

The Military Police wing also told shopkeepers that legal action will be initiated if anyone is found engaged in the trade of the new uniform. The measures were carried out to ensure that its new combat dress is not misused and to plug any possible gaps in security, besides challenges with terrorist groups

Several Incidents have been reported where terrorists have used disguised as soldiers to attack vital security installations in J&K.

Army gets new military uniform

The Indian Army is slated to switch to the new uniform over the next three years i.e. by 2025, keeping in view the available stock and life of the current uniform.

The Army's new combat uniform was launched in January 2022 and became available through central procurement and Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets in August. The uniform has a unique design as it has an exclusive digital camouflage pattern, a contemporary and functional design, and lighter yet stronger and more breathable fabric.

The soldiers wear the combat uniform in operational areas. Officers posted in the Army headquarters in New Delhi also wear combat dress on Fridays, in solidarity with men operating in the forward areas.