Indian Army launches in-house messaging application called ASIGMA, read details here

The Indian Army on December 23, 2021, launched an instant messaging application. The application is called ASIGMA which is short for Army Secure IndiGenous Messaging Application. The Ministry of Defence describes it as a 'new generation, state-of-the-art, web-based application' that has been developed from scratch by a team of officers of the Corps of Signals of the Army.

As mentioned in the official press release by the Ministry of Defence via the Press information Bureau, "The Indian Army has braced automation in a major way, especially post COVID-19 outbreak and is taking substantial steps towards paperless functioning. ASIGMA will further boost these efforts and will add to the host of other applications already being employed by the Army over its captive pan Army network."

General MM Naravane #COAS launched the New Messaging Application #ASIGMA for #IndianArmy at #NewDelhi. The web based application developed in-house by a team of #IndianArmy officers will meet the real time data transfer & messaging requirements.#AtmanirbharDefence#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/4VtoSoXtBV — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 23, 2021

ASIGMA will replace the Indian Army's AWAN communication system

For 15 years, the Indian Army has been using the Army Wide Area Network, also called AWAN in short. The ASIGMA application will take over and replace AWAN as the primary tool of communication for the army. ASIGMA has been fielded on Army owned hardware with lifetime support. It will also receive updates in the future. In a way, the Indian Army's application is like WhatsApp and offers similar features, with enhanced security.

The Army Secure IndeGenous Messaging Application contains all futuristic features and has an enhanced user interface for a seamless experience. The application's features include multi-level security, a dynamic global address book and messaging prioritisation and tracking among other options that meet the Indian Army's requirements. Taking the Indian Government's Make In India initiative forward, the application will meet the real-time data transfer and messaging requirements of the army, taking care of the geo political-security environment.

Most recently, the Shatrujeet Brigade of the Indian Army conducted an airborne exercise to review the readiness of its rapid response capabilities. The airborne exercise was carried out during the Multidomain tri-service exercise which is under progress at the Nicobar group of islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. For the exercise, the troops of the Indian Army, Naval and Air Force were moved for an amphibious landing.

Taking to Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) shared a video of the airborne exercise carried out by the Shatrujeet Brigade. The ADG PI tweeted, "Airborne Exercise to validate Rapid Response Capability of #ShatrujeetBrigade was carried out during Multi-Domain Tri-Service Exercise which is under progress at the strategically important Nicobar group of islands of Andaman and Nicobar." The troops of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force were mobilised in close coordination with the para drop of airborne troops.

Image: @adgpi/Twitter