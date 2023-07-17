Indian Army Launches Massive Anti-terror Operation Along The Line Of Control In Poonch

Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday foiled an infiltration attempt from across the border, killing two terrorists along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu. Operations were launched after movement of suspected terrorists was detected on the intervening night of 16-17 July in Khari area of Poonch.

Sources in the establishment informed Republic that two terrorists have been neutralised and Anti-Terror Operation is underway, with searches being carried out in the area. “This Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched late night after suspected movement was intercepted; the area is being cleared. Security forces have got success and details will be shared later,” he added.

J&K police personnel are somewhere near the outer cordoned area | Image Credit: Republic

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence) Jammu, informed Republic that early morning, an infiltration bid has been foiled in general area Poonch, and a joint operation by the Indian Army and the JKP is in progress. Details about the operation will be shared subsequently.

Earlier on July 11, Indian Army foiled a major terrorist infiltration bid from PoJK when a group of three terrorists tried to sneak into Indian Territory. One terrorist was killed while two others managed to flee back to Pakistan in an injurious condition taking advantage of thick foliage. Indian Army recovered AK-47 Rifle, three AK Magazines with 175 Rounds, one 9 mm Pistol, two Magazines with 15 Rounds, 4 Hand Grenades, communication equipment and other items from killed terrorist in two-day long operation in Rajouri’s Nowshera sector.