Indian Army Medical Teams To Treat COVID Patients At Delhi Railway Station

Three Indian Army medical teams have been deployed at the COVID care facility on wheels of the Delhi government at the Shakurbasti railway station. This comes as the Indian Railways has converted rail coaches into an isolation centre at Shakurbasti railway station to extend a helping hand.

"Three Indian Army medical teams each comprising one medical officer, two nursing assistants and one ambulance have been detailed to function at COVID care facility on wheels established by Delhi Government at Shakurbasti railway station," said Indian Army.

The railway coaches in Shakurbasti have been stationed in a shed to protect them from direct sunlight. On Wednesday, two COVID positive patients were admitted to these railway coaches-turned- isolation wards at the station.

ITBP Ready With Medical Support Staff in New Delhi

Meanwhile, ITBP provided fully operational medical teams to COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, South Delhi on Friday. Sh SS Deswal, DG ITBP on Friday met the ITBP teams of healthcare professionals and other supporting staff and congratulated them for the professional preparedness of the team in a short notice. He also inspected the preparedness of ITBP medical teams. He was briefed by the officials about the readiness.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday while addressing the media said that 74,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital so far, but the "situation is under control." The highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases went past 17,000 on Friday, pushing India's tally to 4,90,401, while the death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Updated at 8 am, the data showed the daily COVID-19 cases increased by the highest-ever 17,296 cases. The number of active cases stands at1,89, 463while 2,85,636 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figure at 8 am.

