Indian Army Mountaineers Scale Mount Kun And Perform Yoga In Honour Of Kargil Vijay Diwas

In a fitting tribute to the heroic soldiers who fought in the Kargil War, a team of mountaineers from the Indian Army's Dagger Division accomplished a remarkable feat by successfully scaling Mount Kun. This significant achievement was achieved in record time and in conjunction with Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorating India's victory in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The momentous journey began on July 8, when the team was ceremoniously flagged off from Baramulla by Maj Gen Rajesh Sethi, SM, VSM, GOC 19 Infantry Division. After embarking from the base camp on July 11, the fearless mountaineers, led by Col Rajneesh Joshi, persevered through arduous challenges and unpredictable terrains.

Conquering New Heights - Victory at Mount Kun

Finally, on July 18 at 11:40 AM, the mountaineers achieved their long-awaited triumph as they conquered the summit of Mount Kun, standing tall at an impressive height of 7,077 meters. At this historic moment, they unfurled the Indian flag, symbolizing the indomitable spirit of the nation and paying homage to the valiant soldiers who selflessly fought for the country's honour during the Kargil War.

Adding an extraordinary touch to their accomplishment, the mountaineers performed Yoga at the awe-inspiring altitude of 7,077 meters, making it the highest point ever where Yoga has been practised. This powerful gesture resonates with the ethos of the Indian Army, which emphasizes the connection between physical well-being and spiritual practices. It exemplifies the soldiers' dedication to not only physical prowess but also mental and emotional strength.

Pride and Patriotism - A Testament to Determination and Courage

The triumphant ascent of Mount Kun exemplifies the unwavering dedication and exceptional skills of the Indian Army's mountaineering team, Maj Gen (Retd) Sanjay Soi told Republic. Their extraordinary journey serves as a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating their unyielding commitment to achieving extraordinary goals even in the face of adversity, he added.

With the successful conquest of Mount Kun, the focus now shifts to the team's upcoming expedition to Mount Nun, soaring at an impressive height of 7,135 meters. According to sources in the Indian Army, the same courageous team will now embark on this ambitious venture, carrying with them the hopes and aspirations of the nation.

The nation eagerly awaits their next feat, standing united in support and admiration for the Indian Army mountaineers, as they continue to etch their names in the annals of mountaineering history. Their dedication and indomitable spirit serve as a fitting tribute to the Bravehearts of the Kargil War and a testament to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.

Kargil Vijay Diwas holds immense significance in India as it commemorates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan. The conflict, which lasted for over two months, witnessed brave soldiers battling under extreme conditions to reclaim the strategic heights of Kargil and evict Pakistani intruders from Indian territory. The day, celebrated on July 26 annually, pays tribute to the indomitable spirit and courage of the Indian soldiers who displayed unparalleled bravery, determination, and sacrifice during the war.