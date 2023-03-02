Indian Army Moves Proposal To Buy 310 Made-in-India Artillery Guns

After extensive trials for several years, the Indian Army has submitted a proposal to buy 310 Made-in-India artillery guns, known as Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS). The artillery guns will be deployed in high-altitude areas.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to soon give the clearance to the Indian Army to buy these made-in-India ATAGS, which will be a potent addition to the artillery regiments. The new guns will join advanced weapons like the M777 ultralight howitzers of the US as well as the K9 Vajra system to strengthen India’s artillery system.

Made in India ATAGS

The ATAGS has been developed by the Defence Research and development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with the Kalyani group and TATA Advanced Systems Limited. These guns can be deployed in high-altitude regions along India’s frontier with China and Pakistan. The Indian Army is deployed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC). The forces are locked in a tense standoff with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the LAC.

With the induction of ATAGS, Indian Army will get a great boost and unparalleled range capabilities with its extended range sub-bore boat tail ammunition capable of striking targets even 35 kilometres away. Its ERFB BB ammunition is capable of approximately a range of 45 km.

In 2017, it was successfully test fired at a range of 47 km. This would be the first order for the indigenous howitzer which can strike targets at around 50 kms and is believed to be the best gun in its class.

In terms of the chamber size, the ATAGS is designed with a larger 25-litre chamber. It gives it a slightly extended range of 48 km compared to the NATO standard of 23-litre chambers. These howitzers will be produced by Bharat Forge and Tata Defence and Aerospace. It is part of the artillery modernisation programme of the Indian Army.

Trials of the guns

The army is conducting rigorous testing of these guns in different regions and terrains including the deserts of Rajasthan and high-altitude ranges in Sikkim. It was tested during the day as well as at night on tank-sized targets. It sustained a firing rate of 60 rounds per hour, as well as tests for five-round bursts and rapid rate of firing. The gun trials suffered setbacks when there was a barrel burst in Pokhran in 2020. The gun underwent trials again in 2022 after all the deficiencies were rectified.