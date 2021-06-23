One Terrorist Killed, Encounter Underway In Shopian

A terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out in Shirmal village of Shopian, 58 kms from Srinagar. Informing about the development, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said, “One body of terrorist is visible at encounter spot.”

Sources, on a "specific inputs" about the presence of terrorists, said that a Cordon-and-Search-Operation (CASO) was launched by a joint team of SoG Shopian and Army’s 44 RR Rashtriya Rifles. During the searches, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, they said.

Earlier on June 21, three terrorists, including a commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) involved in the killing of policemen and civilians, were killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The encounter started after J&K police, Army, and Paramilitary CRPF launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Gund Brath, Sopore, following specific input about the presence of militants in the area on Sunday night, police said.

The gunbattle ended early on Monday with the killing of three LeT terrorists, one of them a Pakistani. IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had termed the killing of LeT commander Mudasir Pandith, a big relief to the people of the local population. He further said that Pandith was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councilors, and two civilians in recent months in Sopore.

(Image Credits: Representative Image)