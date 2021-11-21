Indian Army Officials Hoist 76ft Tall Tricolour At Hanle Valley In Ladakh; Watch

The Indian Army on Sunday, November 21, hoisted the 76 ft tall National Flag installed at 15000 ft height by the army and Flag Foundation of India. The 76ft tall national flag is placed at Hanle Valley in Ladakh by the Fire and Fury Corps.

The video of army officials hoisting the Tricolour was posted by the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army on their official Twitter handle.

Watch video of 76ft tall Indian national flag unfurling at 15000ft in Ladakh

While sharing the video of the tall flag unfurling in the wind at the highest altitude, Fire and Fury Corps wrote on Twitter, “A 76 ft tall National Flag at 15000 ft constructed by #IA and Flag Foundation of India, hoisted overlooking the Hanle Valley by #TheUltimateForce.”

Two groups of soldiers can be seen saluting the Tricolour in the video, with the national anthem playing in the background. The hoisting of the flag was a part of the government's Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to honour India's 75th anniversary of independence, according to the Indian Army. Over the last few months, the Indian Army has held various events across the region to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence. Indian Army's Chinar Corps held a light and sound performance earlier this month to honour the sacrifices made by Kashmiris and Indian soldiers in the historic 'Battle of Shalateng,' which took place on November 7, 1947.

Under the same initiative, the Indian Navy inducted the country’s indigenously built stealth destroyer INS Visakhapatnam at the Mumbai Naval base to commemorate 75 years of Independence. In a major boost to the Indian Navy, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inducted INS Visakhapatnam in the force at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai. One of the four stealth guided-missile destroyer ships, it is also the first destroyer ship made under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Initiative.

INS Visakhapatnam inducted in Navy

Built with the use of indigenous steel DMR 249A, INS Visakhapatnam is amongst the largest destroyers constructed in India with an overall length of 163m and displacement of over 7,400 tons. The commissioning of the destroyer ship also finds significance in terms of the country’s feat in self-sufficiency. Almost three-quarters of the ship’s contents have been made in India, contributing towards the country’s AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiative. Equipped with an array of weapons and sensors, the ship is one of the biggest machinery to the rollout of Indian docks in a while.

India’s first indigenous P15 Bravo destroyer ‘Visakhapatnam’ ready for commissioning.



Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh to attend the ceremony in Mumbai today.

