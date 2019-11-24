Indian Army Organises 'Epic Run 2019' To Honour Soldiers And NOK

The Indian Army on Saturday conducted the 'Epic Run 2019', which was held at Pedong, West Bengal in recognition of the soldiers and their Next of Kin. This event was held to mark the Indian Army's initiative of dedicating 2019 as the 'Year of NOK' (YoNoK).

1,500 people participated in the race

"The Indian Army is commemorating the Year 2019 as the 'Year of NOK' (YoNoK). The event was conducted with an aim to outreach to the Next of Kin and also make aware the students, youth & citizens regarding the unsung sacrifices made and hardships faced by the families of gallant soldiers, who encourage them to always uphold the motto of 'Nation First' of the Indian Army," a statement said. The local population of Pedong village lauded Army's efforts. The event witnessed over 1500 participants. The event was divided into three categories with a '2 Km Walk & Run', for children and senior citizens, '5 Km Walk & Run' for children between 13-17 and a 10 Km Walk & Run which saw a participation of 213 people between ages 18 to 60.

Indian Army commemorates 2019 as the 'Year of NOK'

In May, the Indian Army announced that it is commemorating 2019 as the year of 'Next of Kin' and to spread awareness about the entitled benefits, welfare schemes and aimed at resolving pension-related problems. In July 2018, a rally was organised at Nagrota where 350 'Veer Naris', NOK, and ex-servicemen were briefed about various defence government and public sector initiatives and schemes meant for them. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in January stated that Army will work closely for dedicating 2019 for NOK of soldiers.

In October, over 400 veterans and the next of kin of martyred soldiers attended a rally organised by the Army in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The rally was conducted by 71 Sub Area headquarters of the Northern Command. The focus of the rally was to address the grievances and resolve various anomalies in issues like disbursement of pension, land and legal cases being confronted by veterans and war widows, the Army spokesman said.

