Indian Army Organises Ex-servicemen Rally In Srinagar; Commemorates 1971 Victory

To commemorate 50 years of Indian Victory against Pakistan during the 1971 War, a wide range of events were conducted for over a week, that witnessed enthusiastic participation from youth, students and Ex-Servicemen.

Indian Army commemorates 50 yrs of victory in 1971 war with Pakistan

A visit to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre was organised on Wednesday, September 1. Local residents from different areas that surrounded Shalateng garrison, took part in this visit. The visit introduced them to the rich history of the regiment and the important part played by them alongside the Awam in the Battle of Shalateng which halted the advance of Pakistan-backed raiders and save Jammu and Kashmir.

The school students of Army Goodwill School, Hanzik were taken for an excursion to Gulmarg on Thursday, September 2. Around 150 students and teachers participated in the excursion wherein they visited the High Altitude Warfare School which motivated the girls and boys to join the Indian Army. An ex-servicemen rally was org on 06 Sep 2021 at Shalateng Military garrison which was attended by around 160 ESMs and Veer Naris.

The proceedings of the event were presided by Maj Gen SS Slaria, General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo). The rally had representatives of Zila Sainik Board, Pension disbursement office, JAK LI record office to address ESM issues. All the ESMs were briefed on various schemes of the government for aiding and helping ESMs.

The event started with a wreath-laying ceremony at Shalateng war Memorial to remember the sacrifice of fallen soldiers followed by a cultural event by students of Army Goodwill School, Hanzik and felicitation of ESMs and Veer Naris. The event United the whole local common masses and it contributed to the peace and progress of Kashmir. Youths showed an energetic and enthusiastic role in this very event which ultimately made it successful. The event concluded with National Anthem.

(By: Arawat Mehraj)