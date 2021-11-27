Indian Army Organises Program In J&K's Samba District To Encourage Youth To Join Forces

With an aim to motivate the youth to join the armed forces, the Indian Army held an interactive program in the border district of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative has been taken by the Indian Army for motivating the youth in the Samba district for joining forces and further making them aware of the operational preparedness.

As a part of this program, several young people including children from the border districts arrived at the program and were informed about the weapons used by the Army for tackling their enemies. Apart from that, details regarding various weaponry including anti-tank guided missiles, Sig Sauer assault rifles (SiG 716), and others and their effectiveness have been briefed to them. Along with that, Army jawans were also seen speaking about the tough operations carried out in the terrains of Jammu and Kashmir and how the commandos prepare for them.

Visuals from the program organised in the Samba district show the weapons used by the forces for giving befitting replies to the enemies displayed for public view followed by the locals who were gathered at the program. Commandos of the Indian Army dressed with the state of the art equipment and weapons were also seen speaking to the people on the use of these weapons.

The newly acquired weapons from the US will help in combating enemies: Army commando

One of the Indian Army commandos while speaking to Republic TV apprised about the newly-acquired assault rifle from the United States and further informed how it helps in advancing their combating capabilities.

"This new generation rifle has been inducted in the Indian Army recently from the United States. It is very lightweight and easy to carry with heavy firepower which enables us to fire at least 850 rounds in one go. The rifle is also effective to attack enemies up to 500 metres", he said.

Further speaking on the existing rifles in the forces, the Army commando said that both the weapons are of the same weight, however, the effectiveness of this weapon is more than the former one and also provides an auto-fire option.

Adding to it, he said that the new weapon comes with an additional dagger which will help in facing the enemies at close proximity during an assault. Apart from that, the assault rifle also has a night view feature which will help in such operations carried out during the night for magnification.

Image: PTI