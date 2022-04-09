Srinagar, April 09: To keep Kashmir youth away from terrorism, the Indian Army has designed a 'Personality Development Programme, popularly known as 'Sahi Rasta'.

Under this programme, 100 youngsters of the valley, so far have participated in a 21-day long programme.

Once enrolled, one can take lessons about life, and interact with the experts coming from the Police, security grid and, industrial sector.

Participants also get to know and discuss the history and ethos of Kashmir.

The 21-day course also known as 'Masti ke Pathshal' by the youngsters, this programme has changed the (Participants )vision of life.

"I believe these 21 days have changed my vision for life. I thank the LG administration for choosing us," said one of the participants while sharing his experience.

Chief Guest on the occasion, LG, M Sinha observed that Youth are the focal point of the newly carved UT government developmental agenda and several reformative measures are being undertaken by the administration to address the concerning issues of the youth and tap their full potential for developing a peaceful and progressive Jammu and Kashmir.

LG Sinha assured that continuous efforts are being made across different sectors to streamline the system and provide a conducive ecosystem for proper channelization of Youth energies by creating a host of opportunities in the field of education, employment, healthcare, and security.

LG Sinha said that the empowerment of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir

is a priority of his administration.

Meanwhile, LG Sinha felicitated, the mentors of the programme (who not only provided timely help) but also broaden the vision of young boys during the course.

Another attraction of this event was the stage performance of "Jehlum Boys Group" which depicted through their art, the culture, ethos and developmental works being taken by the government of India for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen D P Pandey asserted that the security scenario has changed in the region in recent times and that the atmosphere of fear has also changed. Please tell the truth to the youth, and advise them to not be scared, he said.

Please understand that in this conflict economy, in the conflict, only our country and our kids have suffered. Understand the game. The focus should be on getting the lost smiles back. Although Change is evident on the ground, people have to understand the game of the enemy.

In the last one year, Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces have witnessed the surrender of over 100 misguided youths. Out of request from their parents, their arrest was considered as surrender but I am happy they didn't go home as dead bodies. Hats off to the police and the Army, Lt Gen DP Pandey, added.