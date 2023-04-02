Indian Army Pays Last Respects To Kargil War Hero Subedar Maj Morup Who Died In Road Crash

Fire and Fury Corps commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali met Major Tsewang Morup, Vir Chakra's family after he died due to a road accident on Saturday, April 1, night near Leh. The Fire and Fury Corps Commander also met the deceased soldier's father Naib Subedar Chering Mutop Ashok Chakra (Retired) to express grief on behalf of the Indian Army.

An official Tweet by the Force was also written to share the unfortunate news of Morup which said, "Fire and Fury Corps deeply regrets the sad demise of the Braveheart Sub Maj Tsewang Morup, Vir Chakra." ''We shall stand guard by the flame of bravery and sacrifice for the motherland.''

The Fire and Fury fraternity later retweeted the update by CEC Tyashi Gyalson where he also condoled the demise of brave warrior Subedar Major Tsewang Morup.

CEC Tyashi Gyalson wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to the family of Sub Major, Tsewang Morup Vir Chakra of Ladakh Scouts, a hero of Kargil War and son of retired Naib Sub, Chhering Morup Ashok Chakra, on his untimely demise in a tragic accident.”

The last rites of Major Tsewang Murop, Vir Chakra, are to be held on April 6.

Army veterans give last salute to Kargil hero

The news was also shared on Twitter by Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retired) and he described it as a great loss to the Army, Ladakh Scouts, and the nation.

Kumar wrote, "The Kargil Hero and Son of the Soil Bids Adieu. We have lost Sub Maj Tsewang Morup, Vir Chakra, hero of Kargil War and son of Naib Subedar Chhering Mutup, Ashok Chakra, in a tragic accident. Condolences to the most decorated family of the Country. Rest in peace braveheart. Great loss to Army, Ladakh Scouts and the Nation. Jai Hind."

We have lost Sub Maj Tsewang Morup, Vir Chakra, hero of Kargil War and son of Naib Subedar Chhering Mutup, Ashok Chakra, in a tragic accident.

About the Kargil War

The Kargil War took place between May 8, 1999, and July 26, 1999, against Pakistani intruders who entered into the Indian territory crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in the winter of 1998 and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a motive to dominate all military and civil movements on the highway.

The Indian Army eliminated the Pakistani intruders and successfully recaptured Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of "Operation Vijay."