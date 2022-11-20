Indian Army Pays Tribute To 3 Valiant Soldiers Killed In Avalanche In J&K's Kupwara

In a solemn ceremony held at Jammu and Kashmir's BB Cantt, Lt General ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander on behalf of all the ranks, paid rich tributes to Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar and Gunner Souvik Hazra, who sacrificed their lives near the LoC in Kupwara's Machhal Sector after army patrolling personnel were struck by an avalanche on November 18.

3 soldiers killed in Kupwara avalanche

"Three soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit an army patrol in north Kashmir’s Machil area in Kupwara district on November 18," the Indian Army said on Saturday.

Late Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao and Late Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar came under the trap of snow slide wheareas during the same patrol, Gunner Souvik Hazra developed hypothermia that ultimately claimed his life. All three bravehearts were air evacuated to 168 MH, Kupwara, but due to their unfortunate medical conditions they could not be saved and succumbed at the Military hospital.

Defence sources said that a fresh weather advisory has been shared with the soldiers guarding forward posts and they have been advised to stay cautious while performing duties in avalanche prone areas.

Late Gunner Souvik Hazra was 22 years old and had joined the Army in 2019. He hailed from Khamarberia village, Post Onda, Tehsil Bankura Sadar, District Bankura in West Bengal. He is survived by his Uncle. 22-year-old Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar joined Army in 2018 and used to reside in Sajwantgarh village, Post Rodu, Tehsil Ladnun, District Nagaur in Rajasthan. The soldier is survived by his mother. Late Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao had joined the army in 2002 and hailed from Chunchkkede village in Maharashtra. Rao is survived by his wife.

Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar and Gunner Souvik Hazra's mortals remains will be taken for last rites to their hometown where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

