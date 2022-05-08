Indian Army Performs Daring Rescue Of Two Youngsters Stuck In J&K's Chenab River; Watch

The Indian Army effectively carried out a daring rescue operation, rescuing two youths who were stuck in the Chenab river near Vill Sohal, Paddar of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Visuals shared by the Indian army displayed soldiers rappelling across the river to rescue the duo. One of the pictures shared by the Twitter handle displayed an excavator in the middle of the Chenab river and spectators were seen observing the rescue operation from the banks of the river.

A tweet from the White Knight Corps stated, "IndianArmy carried out a daring rescue of two youths who got stuck in river Chenab near Vill Sohal, Paddar of Kishtwar district. As the water level was rising at a fast pace, soldiers rappelled across the river and rescued the youth to safety.”

— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) May 8, 2022

Photos from the nocturnal rescue operation in Jammu and Kashmir were also shared by the White Knight Corps account. The two trapped teens were seen seated on the partially submerged JCB, while a crowd gathered at the bank of the river.

#WATCH Indian Army carried out the rescue of two youths who got stuck in Chenab river near Vill Sohal, Paddar of Kishtwar district, J&K. As the water level was rising, the soldiers rappelled across the river and rescued the youth to safety



(Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/fCKqui1We7 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

According to a PTI report, the rescue operation lasted for nearly five hours on Saturday night. Suneel and Bablu were the two teens who got stuck in the river Chenab while attempting to cross it in their JCB at remote Shol village in the Paddar area on Saturday night.

Indian Army's 17 Rashtriya Rifles help rescue youths

As water levels were steadily rising in Jammu and Kashmir, the two youths were instructed to sit on the roof of the vehicle until rescued. The Indian Army officials said that soldiers of the Indian Army’s 17 Rashtriya Rifles had joined the police force in the rescue operation after getting information about the incident through civil administration.

The quick movement of the water of the river Chenab had posed severe issues in the rescue operation of two youths, However, two army personnel eventually made a valorous attempt to cross the river by rappelling using a rope tied for the alignment of the bridge. The two were finally rescued after carrying the rescue operation for five hours on the pitch dark night of Saturday.