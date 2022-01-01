Last Updated:

Indian Army, PLA Exchange Greetings And Sweets To Welcome 2022 Along Indo-China Border

Indian and Chinese troops on Saturday exchanged sweets and greetings at several border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to mark New Year 2022

Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China exchanged greetings and sweets along the Line of Actual Control on January 1

This gesture came amid an over 18 month-long standoff between the two sides in several friction points in eastern Ladakh

The exchange of sweets took place in eastern Ladakh, and Nathula and Kongra La in North Sikkim

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the India and China had started on 5 May 2020 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas

Chinese and Indian troops interact at the Indo-China border as they welcome New Year 2022 together 

The Indian Army and PLA exchange gifts at the Indo-China border

Army officers of both sides wear PPE Kits, follow other COVID protocols, as they interact with each other

Both the Indian and Chinese sides maintained social distancing during the friendly gesture

