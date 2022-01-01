Indian Army, PLA Exchange Greetings And Sweets To Welcome 2022 Along Indo-China Border

Quick links:
Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China exchanged greetings and sweets along the Line of Actual Control on January 1
This gesture came amid an over 18 month-long standoff between the two sides in several friction points in eastern Ladakh
The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the India and China had started on 5 May 2020 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas
Chinese and Indian troops interact at the Indo-China border as they welcome New Year 2022 together
Army officers of both sides wear PPE Kits, follow other COVID protocols, as they interact with each other