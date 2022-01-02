Indian Army Posted Along LoC Celebrates New Year In North Kashmir's Kupwara

Despite freezing cold, the Indian Army posted along the line of control (LOC) celebrated New Year by dedicating their services to the people of Kashmir valley for safety and security.

As the entire world celebrated the beginning of New Year, the spirit and dedication along the Line of Control in North Kashmir's Kupwara district was heart-touching with the Army safeguarding people of Kashmir in the minus 16 degrees.

They were alerted after input was received about the suspicious movement of terrorists in the area, soon after they launched a cordon and search operation to avoid any untoward happening and to secure the people.

This indicates their dedication and spirit of being real heroes.

The jawans posted along the Line of Control (LoC) hardly getting time to celebrate everywhere such occasions for being always on their toes to tackle the terrorists and their movements in this part.

The jawans later had a celebration in their own way to express their happiness, from the patriotic song to dance to bonfire all had inside their unit.

Then early in the morning, they had a prayer for the safety and protection of their health which they had dedicated to the country.

Images: Republic