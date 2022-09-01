Indian Army Prepares For 'Vostok 2022', As Week-long War Games Begin In Russia; WATCH

A recent video released by the Russian Defence Ministry has exhibited the day-to-day life of the Indian Army contingent that has travelled to Russia to take part in the Vostok 2022 joint military drills. The video shows the daily activities of the Indian soldiers which include marching, cooking and singing, ahead of the drills that run through September 1-7.

The Indian Defence Ministry released a statement on September 1 and said, "A multilateral strategic and command Exercise Vostok - 2022 has commenced today at the training grounds of the Eastern Military District of Russia from 01 to 07 September 2022. The exercise is aimed at interaction and coordination among other participating military contingents and observers."

The Indian Army contingent, which consists of soldiers from the 7/8 Gorkha Rifles, has arrived at the exercise site, according to the Defence Ministry, and will conduct joint manoeuvres over the course of the next seven days, including joint field training exercises, combat discussions, and firepower drills.

When Russia announced the plan for these exercises last month, it raised eyebrows across the world, however the Russian military emphasized these exercises are a part of the planned combat training and that will continue, despite Moscow's military action in Ukraine. Besides India, China, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Mongolia will participate in the Vostok 2022 exercises.

US concerned over India's decision to take part in Vostok 2022

In light of the conflict in Ukraine, the United States expressed concern over India's decision to participate in the military exercise with Russia. While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was up to New Delhi to join the military exercise with any country and added every participating country makes its own decisions.

"The United States has concerns about any country exercising with Moscow while Russia wages an unprovoked, brutal war against Ukraine. But, of course, every participating country will make its own decisions. And I’ll leave it at that," said Karine Jean-Pierre when asked how the Biden administration feels about New Delhi's decision given that India is a partner of the United States and Asia.