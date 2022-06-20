Indian Army releases Agnipath recruitment notification, spells out details of employability, benefits and more in the notification. The detailed notification comes amid massive protests across the country. The salient aspects of terms and conditions of service for persons enrolled through the Agnipath Scheme for service in the armed forces are mentioned.

Agniveer recruitment notice dates

Indian Army Agniveer notification

June 20, 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer notification

June 21, 2022

Indian Air force Agniveer notification

June 24, 2022

What is Agnipath Recruitment Scheme?

Agnipath is the recruitment scheme announced by the central government on June 14, 2022. All the selected candidates under this scheme would be called "Agniveers". Under this scheme, agniveers would be recruited only for four-year tenures in all the cadres—Army, Air Force, and Navy. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022, and the number of recruits will go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers will be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days, and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance.

Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits. After 4 years, 25% will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11–12 lakhs and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

Reservation

According to the official notice, 10% reservation is available in India for Coast Guard and Defense posts, as well as all 16 Defense PSUs. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles have a 10% reservation. While preference is given in state police recruitment by state governments.

Age Relaxation

Recently, the defense ministry announced the age relaxation of Agniveers. Candidates aged between 17.5 years to 23 years will be eligible to apply for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. Earlier, the highest age limit was 21 years. Also, candidates would be provided three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit in CAOSFs and Assam Rifles.

Eligibility

According to the official notice, "Agniveers will meet the medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the armed forces as applicable to respective categories/trades. The educational qualification for Agniveers will remain as in vogue for enrollment in various categories. {For example: For entry into General Duty (GD) soldier, the educational qualification is Class 10}."

