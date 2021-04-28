Last Updated:

Indian Army Requests Veterans To Extend Full Support As Country Battles COVID-19 Crisis

The Indian Army has released a statement and requested veterans to extend full support & encourage military medical professionals to perform their duties.

Written By
Astha Singh

PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE


Amid the COVID crisis, the Indian Army has released a statement and urged its veterans to extend full support and encourage military medical professionals to perform their duties. Taking to Twitter the Indian Army said that they will spare no efforts to augment medical capacities to match the expanding requirements caused by the exponential rise in daily cases, it added.

COVID dedicated Hospital by Indian Amry 

Indian army has set up a dedicated COVID hospital at Delhi Cantonment--Base Hospital where the entire hospital has been converted into a Covid facility. At the start of the current COVID wave, the Base Hospital catered 340 COVID beds of which just 250 beds were oxygenated.

READ | Time for Armed Forces to rise to the occasion: CDS Rawat avers support to COVID-19 battle

Expansion of Oxygen beds

A plan was quickly put in place by the Indian Army to expand the capacity to 650 COVID beds of which 450 beds will be oxygenated by 30 April 2021. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is also being enhanced from 12 beds to 35 ICU beds by 29 April 2021. In the next phase of expansion, by the second week of June 2021, the present capacity will be augmented to 900 oxygenated beds. For efficient patient management, a new COVID OPD will be set up under a specialist medical team that is functioning round the clock. On a daily basis, this medical team will clinically examine approximately 500 patients.  

READ | Punjab govt, Army Western Command to revive defunct Oxygen Plants amid COVID-19 crisis

Tele-consultancy for COVID emergency 

In yet another initiative by the army, a COVID tele-consultancy & Information Management Cell has been set up and currently functioning 24x7 rendering medical advice.

CDS Rawat Avers Support To COVID-19 Battle

On Tuesday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat issued a statement averring the support of the Armed Forces to the nation's COVID-19 battle and stated that the men and women in uniform will walk the extra mile to help India tide over the health crisis. 

"This is the time for the Armed Forces to rise to the occasion and support the civil administration in creating COVID mitigation facilities in a time-bound manner. Timely support at this juncture is important. Our men and women in uniform have the will and dedication to break barriers and walk the extra mile, always and every time.  We can and we will. We still have long distances to travel," said General Bipin Rawat. 

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)

READ | Indian-American NGO raises USD4.7 million for COVID relief; to ship 2,184 oxygen concentrators
READ | WHO to provide 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India to combat COVID-19 crisis
READ | COVID-19: CDC says 'fully vaccinated' Americans can go outside without mask

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND