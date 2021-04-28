Indian Army Requests Veterans To Extend Full Support As Country Battles COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the COVID crisis, the Indian Army has released a statement and urged its veterans to extend full support and encourage military medical professionals to perform their duties. Taking to Twitter the Indian Army said that they will spare no efforts to augment medical capacities to match the expanding requirements caused by the exponential rise in daily cases, it added.

In the current crisis, when all available medical resources are being marshalled to the best of our ability, #Veterans are requested to extend full support and encourage military medical professionals who are performing their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity. (8/n) — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 28, 2021

COVID dedicated Hospital by Indian Amry

Indian army has set up a dedicated COVID hospital at Delhi Cantonment--Base Hospital where the entire hospital has been converted into a Covid facility. At the start of the current COVID wave, the Base Hospital catered 340 COVID beds of which just 250 beds were oxygenated.

In keeping with its ethos of selfless service to the Nation, the #IndianArmy has created a number of #COVID facilities on a war footing in order to provide extensive medical assistance to veterans and their dependents at a number of places.(1/n) pic.twitter.com/FHzv59Rz8e — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 28, 2021

Expansion of Oxygen beds

A plan was quickly put in place by the Indian Army to expand the capacity to 650 COVID beds of which 450 beds will be oxygenated by 30 April 2021. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is also being enhanced from 12 beds to 35 ICU beds by 29 April 2021. In the next phase of expansion, by the second week of June 2021, the present capacity will be augmented to 900 oxygenated beds. For efficient patient management, a new COVID OPD will be set up under a specialist medical team that is functioning round the clock. On a daily basis, this medical team will clinically examine approximately 500 patients.

Tele-consultancy for COVID emergency

In yet another initiative by the army, a COVID tele-consultancy & Information Management Cell has been set up and currently functioning 24x7 rendering medical advice.

On an average, 1200-1300 calls are handled by this cell suggesting that the facility is well subscribed.#Citizens can make use of the following numbers to avail this facility:-



-011-25683580

-011-25683585

-011-25683581

-37176 (through Army Line) (6/n) — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 28, 2021

CDS Rawat Avers Support To COVID-19 Battle

On Tuesday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat issued a statement averring the support of the Armed Forces to the nation's COVID-19 battle and stated that the men and women in uniform will walk the extra mile to help India tide over the health crisis.

"This is the time for the Armed Forces to rise to the occasion and support the civil administration in creating COVID mitigation facilities in a time-bound manner. Timely support at this juncture is important. Our men and women in uniform have the will and dedication to break barriers and walk the extra mile, always and every time. We can and we will. We still have long distances to travel," said General Bipin Rawat.

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)